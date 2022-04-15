Pelicans earn 105-101 win over Clippers, claim No. 8 seed

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 in a play-in and earn the West’s No. 8 seed for the playoffs. The Pelicans made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, guided by first-year coach Willie Green, a former Clipper. They’ve been without Zion Williamson all season because of a foot injury. CJ McCollum added 19 points for the Pelicans. The Clippers were led by Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris with 27 points each. Los Angeles was missing Paul George, who entered the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day.