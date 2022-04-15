Young’s 38 lift Hawks past Cavs for No. 8 playoff seed

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trae Young scored 32 of his 38 points in the second half and the Atlanta Hawks overcame losing center Clint Capela to a knee injury to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101 in the play-in and earn the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 playoff seed. Young started slowly for the second straight game, but “Ice Trae” as he fancies himself, heated up when it mattered most. The All-Star guard scored 16 points in third quarter to rally the Hawks from a 10-point halftime deficit, and added another 16 in the fourth to finish off the Cavs. Lauri Markkanen scored 26 and Darius Garland 21 for the Cavs, whose inexperience showed throughout the second half.