Alcantara homers, D-Backs finally beat Mets in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2. Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. New York won that series finale the next day and swept three-game sets in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before winning Friday’s opener. On Saturday, the Diamondbacks squandered a bases-loaded opportunity against Carlos Carrasco in the fourth before breaking through against Joely Rodriguez and Seth Lugo. Seth Beer led off with an infield single against Rodriguez, and Lugo struck out Carson Kelly before Alcantara homered to right field.