Cavs overcome injuries, show promise in bounce-back season

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers missed the playoffs again. That doesn’t tell the story of their season. Cleveland doubled up its win total from last year despite a slew of injuries and just missed the postseason. With a young, talented core led by All-Star guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley, one of the frontrunners for rookie of the year, the future is bright in Cleveland. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff lost leading scorer Collin Sexton and veteran guard Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries and played 29 different starting lineups due to injuries. But the Cavs stayed together through the adversity and came up one win short of a playoff berth.