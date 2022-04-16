Doncic out for Mavs in Game 1 against Utah because of calf

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic won’t play for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their playoff series against Utah because of the left calf strain the All-Star guard suffered in the regular-season finale. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before Saturday’s game that Doncic is day to day, but wouldn’t play in the opener of the best-of-seven series. Doncic was hurt last Sunday. Jalen Brunson, who averaged 16.3 points per game in the regular season, will be the starting point guard in Doncic’s place. Doncic finished the regular season as the NBA’s third-leading scorer at 28.4 points per game.