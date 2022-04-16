Pozuelo breaks te in 51st, Toronto FC beats Philadelphia 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie early in the 51st minute and Toronto FC beat Philadelphia 2-1 in cold conditions Saturday night, handing the MLS-leading Union their first loss of the season. Toronto (3-2-2) won its third in a row at home and extended its unbeaten run to four games. Philadelphia (5-1-1) had won a franchise-record five straight. Julian Carranza opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the 34th minute. Jesus Jimenez answered for Toronto in the 39th.