Tsitsipas beats Zverev to return to Monte Carlo final

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

MONACO (AP) — Defending champion Stefanos Tsitispas has breezed into the Monte Carlo Masters final after dispatching second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2. Tsitsipas lined up the first big final of the clay-court season against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round. Davidovich Fokina reached his first ATP final by beating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in three sets. The Spaniard will try to prevent Tsitsipas from becoming the first repeat Monte Carlo champion since Rafael Nadal in 2018. Tsitsipas has a 2-0 record against him.