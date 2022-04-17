Olofsson, Thompson each score twice, Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14, and Dustin Tokorski made 32 saves to help Buffalo sweep a season series over the Flyers for the first time since 1990-91. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored for Philadelphia, and Felix Sandstrom made 35 saves. The Flyers have dropped five straight and nine of 11, as well as five in a row at home.