Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — The Boston Marathon returned to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard out at 6 a.m., announcing the start of the 126th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. It has been only six months since athletes raced 26.2 miles to Copley Square in Boston. The 2020 race was called off because of the pandemic. And the 2021 version was postponed, then held in October. More than 28,000 runners were signed up for Monday.