Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been involved in a car crash on the way to the club’s training ground. United manager Ralf Rangnick says Fernandes is unhurt and should be available to play against Liverpool in the Premier League. Britain’s PA news agency reports that nobody involved in the incident sustained serious injuries. The 27-year-old Fernandes took part in training and Rangnick says the Portugal international “was OK.” Rangnick was speaking ahead of the game against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.