Bogaerts’ 3 hits back Wacha, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Trevor Story made three key defensive plays to preserve the win for the Red SOx. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay’s 21-year-old shortstop, had the first multi-homer game of his career. Michael Wacha gave up two runs on three hits, including Franco’s two homers, in five innings to get his first win for Boston. Matt Barnes got Franco on a groundball for his first save after Jake Diekman walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth. Corey Kluber took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in five innings.