Dodgers’ Bauer suspended 2 seasons over alleged sex assault

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies. Bauer’s punishment comes after a San Diego woman who the pitcher had met through social media alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt. Bauer has repeatedly said that everything that happened between the two was consensual. He is appealing the suspension. If it is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.