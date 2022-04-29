European leagues set for title duels, top-of-table showdowns

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Europe’s soccer leagues have title duels and top-of-the-table showdowns this weekend with runaway leaders also set to be crowned. The season is entering a final month that will peak with the Champions League final on May 28. Real Madrid is poised to seal the Spanish league title against Espanyol on Saturday. Manchester City’s Premier League race with Liverpool title resumes Saturday with one point separating them. AC Milan is two points clear of city rival Inter. Sunday showdowns in Scotland, the Czech Republic and Denmark will see league leaders play second-place rivals.