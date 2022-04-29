Penn State hires Patrick Kraft from BC as athletic director

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has hired Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft to be its next AD. The 43-year-old Kraft will take over for the retiring Sandy Barbour on July 1 after the Penn State Board of Trustees approved an agreement that had been in the works for several days. The former Indiana football player has been leading Boston College’s athletic department for almost two years. Previously, he was athletic director at Temple for five years after serving two years at the Philadelphia school as a deputy AD. The 62-year-old Barbour announced in March she would retire this summer after leading Penn State athletics for the past eight years.