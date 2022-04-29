Spanish rugby head to resign after losing World Cup spot

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The president of the Spanish rugby federation will resign from his job after the national team lost its place at next year’s Rugby World Cup for fielding an ineligible player. Alfonso Feijoo says he swill step down when the appeal process is completed. He also says the federation will seek to punish those involved in the case after it said copies of South Africa-born front-rower Gavin van der Berg’s passport were altered to make him eligible. The federation says it is also taking action against the Spanish club where Van der Berg played.