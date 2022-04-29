Titans draft CB Roger McCreary out of Auburn in 2nd round

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have turned to the defense with their second-round selection in the NFL draft, selecting cornerback Roger McCreary out of Auburn. The Titans got the third pick in the second round after trading out of the first round from the No. 26 selection with the New York Jets on Thursday night. McCreary joins first-round pick Treylon Burks. The Titans drafted Burks at No. 18 after trading A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. The Titans made two trades on the opening night. They have two more picks Friday night, both in the third round at No. 69 and No. 90.