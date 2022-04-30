Majer helps Rennes beat Saint-Etienne 2-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has pulled within three points of second-placed Marseille in the French race for Champions League spots after Lovro Majer scored twice to help beat relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 2-0. Rennes struggled to break down a stubborn Saint-Etienne defense until Majer chested a ball down to fire into the bottom corner in the 41st minute. The Croatia international scored again in the 84th by beating goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni from close range. Meanwhile, 10-man Lens salvaged a 2-2 draw with Nantes to keep its slim European hopes alive. The host was down to 10 men from the 18th when goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca was sent off for fouling Moses Simon outside the area.