Champion LA Rams restock secondary with Hill, 4 DBs in draft

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl 2 1/2 months ago despite a secondary that didn’t appear to most observers to be as good as the previous season’s group. The Rams’ front office apparently agreed. On the third day of the NFL draft, the champs drafted four defensive backs and reacquired a key pass defender from that 2020 juggernaut that led the NFL in total defense. The Rams’ biggest addition of Day 3 could turn out to be the return of defensive back Troy Hill. Los Angeles traded a fifth-round pick in 2023 to Cleveland for the dependable slot defender.