LEADING OFF: Mets ace Scherzer starts night game vs Phillies

By The Associated Press

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer starts at night against Bryce Harper and the Phillies at Citi Field. Scherzer is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts during his first year in New York. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has struck out 33 in 25 innings while allowing just 11 hits. Zach Eflin pitches for Philadelphia. Scherzer hasn’t lost in his last 23 starts, the longest streak since Walker Buehler went 23 straight starts without a loss for the Dodgers from 2019-2021.