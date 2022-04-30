Taylor edges Serrano at MSG, stays women’s lightweight champ

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Taylor remained the undisputed lightweight champion in a thrilling first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision. Both fighters were cut as they fit in plenty of powerful exchanges during the two-minute rounds — one shorter than men’s. In the end, Taylor did just a little more to stay undefeated in front of an announced sold-out crowd of 19,187 that seemed spilt between Taylor’s Irish and Serrano’s Puerto Rican fans. Taylor emerged with scores of 96-93 and 97-93 on two of of the judges’ cards, while Serrano won 96-94 on the other.