Gilbert solid again, Mariners end Marlins’ 7-game win streak

MIAMI (AP) — Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer and the Seattle Mariners ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak, beating the Marlins 7-3. J.P. Crawford also homered while Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who snapped a four-game skid. Making his first start against an NL club, Gilbert held the Marlins hitless until Jon Berti’s two-out single in the fifth. The 24-year-old righty was lifted after allowing Brian Anderson’s solo homer with two outs in the sixth. Gilbert improved to 4-0. Gilbert allowed three hits, walked four and struck out five. He exited with a 0.64 ERA through five starts. Rodríguez’s three-run drive against Sandy Alcantara made it 5-0 in the sixth.