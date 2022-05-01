Heat-76ers Eastern Conference semifinals preview capsule

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet in a second-round playoff series that may have turned before it even started. The 76ers announced Friday that Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, making his availability unknown. He was hurt when he was hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam late in Philadelphia’s victory over Toronto in Game 6 to wrap up that series. Missing the NBA’s leading scorer will make it even tougher for the Sixers to crack the tough Miami defense that limited them to just 100 points per game in the four regular-season meetings,