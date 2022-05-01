Luis Arraez, Twins agree at $2,125,000, avoid arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10. The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each for 152 and 157 days on the active roster. Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season.