Musgrove pitches Padres past Pirates 5-2

By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates. Musgrove looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run. He improved to 4-0.