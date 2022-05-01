Osaka, Muguruza exit Madrid Open in 2nd round

MADRID (AP) — Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza were among leading players to be knocked out of the Madrid Open on a day of upsets. Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in the second round Sunday on the Spanish capital’s outdoor clay courts. Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka enjoyed six aces but had her serve broken five times. Osaka said that her movement was limited by pain in her left leg. She played with it heavily taped. Sorribes Tormo next faces Daria Kasatkina after she fought back to upset fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina brushed aside Muguruza 6-3, 6-0.