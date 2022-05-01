Rahm hangs on to win Mexico Open for 1st win since US Open

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is a winner again and it wasn’t easy. Rahm has won the Mexico Open with a 69 in the final round at Vidanta Vallarta. The Spaniard now has 14 wins worldwide and seven on the PGA Tour. He says he could have done without the stress. Rahm never fell behind. But after he missed an easy birdie conversion on the par-5 12th, he suddenly found himself in a four-way tie for the lead. Brandon Wu shot 63. So did Tony Finau. Kurt Kitayama joined them. But then Rahm birdied the 14th, and he held on with pars.