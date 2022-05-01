Trout HR, Lorenzen, Angels hold off Chisox; DH Ohtani exits

MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Trout homered, doubled and scored three runs, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Chicago White Sox 6-5 for their seventh win in eight games. Shohei Ohtani had an RBI as the Angels’ designated hitter. The two-way AL MVP went 0 for 3 and exited in the ninth inning because of tightness in his right groin. Lorenzen took a 6-0 lead and a bid for his first career complete game into the ninth before the White Sox scored five times in a wild finish. Ryan Tepera, the Angels’ third pitcher of the inning, retired Gavin Sheets on a bases-loaded grounder for the final out. Chicago has lost 11 of 13.