Czech Republic coach Šilhavý gets contract extension

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has been given a contract extension despite the team’s failure to reach the World Cup in Qatar. Czech soccer federation head Petr Fousek says Šilhavý will remain in charge through 2023 for European Championship qualifying, and his contract will be automatically extended if the Czech Republic qualifies for the 2024 tournament in Germany. The 60-year-old Šilhavý was hired in 2018 and led the Czech Republic to the quarterfinals of last year’s European Championship.