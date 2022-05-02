Despite missing playoffs, Blue Jackets see bright future

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets wrapped up their season earlier than they may have hoped but the team packs its collective bags with a feeling that it has many pieces needed to move forward into a more successful future. Columbus finished with a record of 37-38-7, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The theme from coach and players alike, however, was of a team that experienced significant growth during a season where most experts picked it to finish last in the Metropolitan Division. Instead, the Blue Jackets battled for a playoff spot until March.