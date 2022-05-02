Gallen out-pitches López, Diamondbacks outlast Marlins 5-4

MIAMI (AP) — Zac Gallen outpitched Pablo López as the Arizona Diamondbacks built a lead and held on to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4. David Peralta homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Daulton Varsho hit two doubles for the Diamondbacks, winner of five of seven. Arizona’s Jordan Luplow added two hits and two RBIs. Gallen threw 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits, striking out six and hitting two batters. López’s string of 18 2/3 scoreless innings ended in the first on Peralta’s two-run homer. Down 5-0, Miami rallied with a four-run seventh. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run double and Jesus Aguilar followed with an infield single that scored two.