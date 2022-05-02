Halep defeats Gauff to reach Madrid Open quarterfinals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Simona Halep continued to impress at the Madrid Open by overpowering American teenager Coco Gauff in a two-set victory that secured her a spot in the quarterfinals. The two-time Madrid Open champion upset second-ranked Paula Badosa in the second round. The 21st-ranked Halep converted three of her five break opportunities to close out the center-court match against 16th-ranked Gauff. Halep will face eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who defeated Belinda Bencic in three sets. On the men’s side, Jannik Sinner saved three match points in beating Tommy Paul in a three-hour opener.