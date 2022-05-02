Leverkusen eyeing Champions League after win; Leipzig loses

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has consolidated third place and Leipzig has dropped out of the Bundesliga top four after contrasting fortunes for both in their quest for Champions League qualification. Leipzig has slipped to its second consecutive defeat after 10-man Borussia Mönchengladbach won their game 3-1 to move to 10th. That left visiting Leipzig fifth, one point behind Freiburg in the last qualification place for the Champions League with two rounds remaining. Goals in each half from Paulinho and Patrik Schick gave Leverkusen a 2-0 win at home over Eintracht Frankfurt.