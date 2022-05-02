Mets cut slumping Canó with almost $45 million left on deal

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinson Canó has been cut by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and perhaps signaling the end of his decorated major league career. The slumping Canó was designated for assignment in a move announced about an hour before teams were required to trim their active rosters from 28 players to 26. Relegated to a part-time role this season, Canó was a casualty of the crunch as the first-place Mets chose to keep younger, more versatile bench players instead. The 39-year-old Canó, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is batting .195 with one homer, three RBIs and a paltry .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances.