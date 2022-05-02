Morant-Curry duel center of Grizzlies-Warriors showdown

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant and Stephen Curry are two of the NBA’s most entertaining players. If they continue to perform the way they did in the Game 1 of the Grizzlies-Warriors series, basketball fans are in for a treat. Morant looked nearly unstoppable with his acrobatic drives to the basket. Curry was Curry, taking and knocking down step-back 3s. No, they didn’t disappoint. But down the stretch, Curry and Golden State found a way to derail Morant and give the Warriors a 1-0 series lead. Basketball fans should stay tuned to see what comes next in the postseason showdown between the league’s Most Improved Player and All-Star point guard in Morant against two-time NBA MVP Curry.