NFL clears Browns after former coach said team tanked games

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — An independent investigation launched by the NFL found no evidence the Cleveland Browns purposely lost games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons as former coach Hue Jackson claimed. The league said that a 60-day independent review determined “none of the allegations could be substantiated.” Former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White led the investigative team. Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons for Cleveland before he was fired eight games into the 2018 season. In February, Jackson said Browns owner Dee and Jimmy Haslam incentivized people in the organization to lose over a four-year period.