“Papi! Papi!” David Ortiz tours Baseball Hall of Fame

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz toured the Baseball Hall of Fame to prepare for his induction this summer and was greeted with chants of “Papi, Papi” by a group of high school baseball players from Pennsylvania when he entered the Plaque Gallery. Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first try in January by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He will be enshrined on July 24 in Cooperstown, New York.