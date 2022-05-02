Passing on QB in Round 1 shows Panthers, Rhule have patience

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper preached patience last week when it came to breaking the losing cycle and building a consistent winner. Over the weekend, the Panthers stayed true to that plan. Instead of reaching for a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick, Carolina’s big three decision-makers — Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule — selected offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu from North Carolina State, filling a less flashy but equally as important need when it comes to building sustained success.