Twins put Sanó on IL, bring up infield prospect Miranda

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have put Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list and called up infield prospect Jose Miranda to make his big league debut. The 23-year-old Miranda is slated to play third base and bat sixth Monday night against Baltimore. He was the Twins’ minor league player of the year in 2021. Miranda hit .344 with 30 home runs and 94 RBIs in 127 games with Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul last year. He was hitting .256 this season for St. Paul when he was recalled by the Twins on Monday.