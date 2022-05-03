Falcons decline 5th-year option on right tackle Kaleb McGary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary. The decision on the Falcons’ two 2019 first-round draft picks were no surprise. Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick from Boston College, has developed into a strength of the Falcons’ offensive line. He did not allow a sack while starting all 17 games last season. McGary, the No. 31 pick from Washington, gave up nine sacks. He will be a free agent after the 2022 season. Free-agent signee Germain Ifedi will compete with McGary.