FIFA extends investigation of underage sexual abuse in Gabon

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has extended an investigation into alleged systematic sexual abuse of underage players in Gabon. FIFA says its ethics committee opened formal proceedings against four soccer officials who are suspended from the sport during the case. One is Patrick Assoumou Eyi, who is a former national under-17 team coach accused of raping boys. The investigation was opened after British daily The Guardian in December reported statements by alleged victims. The global players union FIFPRO, has said abuse of underage boys in Gabon was “deeply embedded” in soccer there and was an open secret.