Garver, Heim homer, lead Rangers past Phillies 6-4

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double to lead the the Texas Rangers past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4. Reks broke the tie with a pinch-hit, two-RBI double off reliever Seranthony Dominguez in the sixth inning. Brock Burke tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win. He improved to 3-0. Joe Barlow worked a scoreless ninth for his second save. J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies.