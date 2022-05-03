Jeffers HR carries streaking Twins past Orioles 7-2

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the surging Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 for their fourth straight victory. The Twins have won 12 of 13 to move six games over .500 and into first place in the AL Central, which does not have another team with a winning record. Minnesota has outscored the opposition 63-25 during its 13-game run, including 25-7 during its current win streak. This game was tied at 2 before the Twins took control in the sixth. Gary Sanchez hit a one-out double off Joey Krehbiel, Trevor Larnich walked and Jeffers followed with a drive over the center-field wall.