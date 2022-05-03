Liberty Media CEO on F1 growth: ‘We have a lot of demand’

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

If things had gone according to plan, Colton Herta would be in Miami preparing for the fifth Formula One race of his career. Instead, the 22-year-old Californian is headed to the inaugural Miami Grand Prix as a spectator. His boss, meanwhile, awaits word on his request to start a Formula One team and bring a true American team to the grid. Michael Andretti has applied to the FIA for expansion and hopes to add Herta to the grid. There has been little movement on his application.