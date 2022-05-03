Liverpool survives scare, advances to Champions League final

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Liverpool has rallied after an early scare to defeat Villarreal 3-2 and advance to its third Champions League final in five seasons. Villarreal looked on its way to another stunning upset after opening a two-goal lead in the first half to offset its 2-0 first-leg loss in England. But the modest Spanish club couldn’t keep up and Liverpool came from behind to advance 5-2 on aggregate. Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin put Villarreal ahead by the 41st minute. Fabinho, Luis Díaz and Sadio Mané scored in the second half to propel Liverpool into the final for the first time since 2019.