NFL assigns 4 international players to AFC South teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has added four players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to each team in the AFC South as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program. The NFL announced Tuesday the players assigned to Indianapolis, Houston, Tennessee and Jacksonville. The AFC South teams will keep the players on the roster through training camp. Then the teams can get an international player exemption for an extra player on the practice squad, and teams also can promote any of the players to the active roster. This is the sixth year for the league’s program designed to give international players a chance to compete in the NFL.