NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described the incident as a forceful hit to a defenseless player who is no longer in possession of the puck. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct 6:59 into Game 1 of the first-round series for a hit on Ross Colton. He escaped serious injury. The Leafs won 5-0.