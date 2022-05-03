Twins INF Sanó having knee surgery, no timeline for return

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timeframe for his return. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says the procedure will take place later this week. Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He sustained the injury on April 26 while celebrating Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over the Tigers, a game decided on the final play. It’s been a difficult season for the 28-year-old Sanó, who’s batting .093 with one home run.