Wells Fargo Championship makes 1-time detour to Washington

By The Associated Press

The Wells Fargo Championship is moving from North Carolina to Washington this year. That’s because the Presidents Cup will be at Quail Hollow Club later this. It’s another weak field on the PGA Tour, with only Rory McIlroy from the top 10 in the world. This is the final week for players to qualify for the PGA Championship either through PGA Tour earnings or moving up in the world ranking. The European tour goes to an old Ryder Cup venue with the British Masters at The Belfry. The PGA Tour Champions is at an old PGA Tour course near Atlanta.