Curry, Morant enjoying challenge of battling in West semis

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Stephen Curry had a message for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. after the Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies. Prepare to have some fun in this series. Morant countered in Game 2 and made sure to get in Curry’s ear after tying the best-of-seven playoff at one apiece. Morant says he was able to return the same message after equaling his postseason high with 47 points. Morant says this is his favorite matchup, playing against a talent like Curry. Now the Warriors star will get home-court advantage Saturday night in Game 3.