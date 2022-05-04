‘It was just fun’: Backup Domingue backstops OT win for Pens

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins went into the playoffs knowing they’d be without starting goalie Tristan Jarry for at least the first couple of games. They lost backup Casey DeSmith to an injury late in the second overtime of the opening game against the Rangers. Now, their postseason hopes could depend on their No. 3 goalie, 30-year-old Louis Domingue. He stepped in and finished with 17 saves as the Penguins won 4-3 when Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection in the third overtime. Game 2 is Thursday night in New York.